Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of H&R Block in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.66 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.60. The consensus estimate for H&R Block’s current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q3 2026 earnings at $5.54 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.49% and a negative return on equity of 220.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

H&R Block Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $62.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $68.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,760 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 270.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in H&R Block by 576.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 580,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,496,000 after acquiring an additional 494,457 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 156,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at $1,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In other news, insider Dara S. Redler sold 9,100 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $583,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 9,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $639,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dara S. Redler sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $583,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,430.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,902 shares of company stock valued at $9,455,162 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.32%.

H&R Block declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

