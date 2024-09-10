Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for CenterPoint Energy in a report issued on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for CenterPoint Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CNP stock opened at $27.41 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,750,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,602,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,070,000 after buying an additional 2,961,464 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,958,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,666,000 after buying an additional 2,428,640 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,758,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,030,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,948 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.