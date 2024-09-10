Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Hess in a report released on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $11.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hess’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.58 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.12 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.98 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.46.

Hess Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of HES opened at $128.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.15. Hess has a 12-month low of $125.89 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Hess Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Institutional Trading of Hess

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 690,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after acquiring an additional 398,089 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 59.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 774.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 522,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,351,000 after acquiring an additional 462,953 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

