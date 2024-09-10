Zacks Research Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of First American Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.54. The consensus estimate for First American Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First American Financial’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. First American Financial had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $65.10 on Monday. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $66.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth $76,210,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First American Financial by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,647,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,793,000 after buying an additional 515,710 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in First American Financial by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,074,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,237,000 after acquiring an additional 479,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,567,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,118,000 after acquiring an additional 431,089 shares during the period. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

