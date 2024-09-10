Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report issued on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

NYSE:BJ opened at $77.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.25. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $63.08 and a 1-year high of $92.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $892,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 66,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at $2,883,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $873,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,792 shares in the company, valued at $35,395,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $873,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,792 shares in the company, valued at $35,395,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $83,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,710.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,438 shares of company stock worth $6,980,938 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

