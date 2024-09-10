Zacks Research Weighs in on Consolidated Edison, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Consolidated Edison in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Edison’s current full-year earnings is $5.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS.
Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.
Consolidated Edison Price Performance
Shares of ED opened at $104.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.67. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $105.99.
Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.
Consolidated Edison Company Profile
Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.
