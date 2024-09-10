Zacks Research Weighs in on Consolidated Edison, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Consolidated Edison in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Edison’s current full-year earnings is $5.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

ED has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.65.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED opened at $104.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.67. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

