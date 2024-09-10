Zacks Research Weighs in on Honda Motor Co., Ltd.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Honda Motor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Honda Motor’s current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Honda Motor stock opened at $31.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $27.69 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.38. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.75 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honda Motor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,635,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $573,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Honda Motor during the second quarter worth $172,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the second quarter valued at $1,247,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 10.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

