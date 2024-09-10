Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zumiez in a research report issued on Thursday, September 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Zumiez’s FY2027 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $210.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.93 million. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Zumiez from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $23.36 on Monday. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $31.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.54. The stock has a market cap of $447.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 83.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Zumiez by 2,090.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Zumiez in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the first quarter worth $196,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

