Zura Bio Limited to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZURA)

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Zura Bio in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 5th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zura Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zura Bio’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zura Bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ:ZURA opened at $3.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77. Zura Bio has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $7.22.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zura Bio during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zura Bio by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Someit Sidhu sold 51,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $200,187.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,085,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,567.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

