Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,225 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 26,674 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,147,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1,729.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $35.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.12. The company has a market cap of $678.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 16.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank

In related news, Director Christina Keller sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $56,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,018.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $27.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.17.

About Independent Bank

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Further Reading

