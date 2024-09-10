Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 3,375 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Coursera were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 62,312 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,525,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,048,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Coursera by 7,568.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Coursera by 25.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera Stock Performance

NYSE COUR opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.43. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $21.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coursera

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,203,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,512,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,203,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,512,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $51,976.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,479.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,847 shares of company stock valued at $274,832 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Coursera from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Coursera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Coursera to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Coursera from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COUR

Coursera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.