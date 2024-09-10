Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 6,325 Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Enerflex were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFXT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Enerflex by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,901,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,893,000 after purchasing an additional 516,300 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Enerflex by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 24,163 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,279,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Enerflex by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 332,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Enerflex by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 471,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFXT stock opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. Enerflex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $6.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.01.

Enerflex ( NYSE:EFXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EFXT shares. Acumen Capital upgraded Enerflex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. National Bank Financial lowered Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enerflex from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

