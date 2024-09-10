Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 95,120.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Up 4.6%

NYSE:UTI opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.33 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 3.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 68,000 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $1,192,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UTI shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

