Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 5,090 Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SANA. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Sana Biotechnology by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of SANA stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $12.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SANA shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

