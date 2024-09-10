Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 168.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 250,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 157,295 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 762,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 127,378 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in TETRA Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 350,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 804,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 221,005 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TETRA Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

TETRA Technologies stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The company has a market cap of $369.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $171.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StockNews.com raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

TETRA Technologies Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

