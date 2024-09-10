Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $123,000 Stock Holdings in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mission Produce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,831,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,607,000 after buying an additional 29,822 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mission Produce by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 59,983 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth about $3,952,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 1st quarter worth about $1,331,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVO opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.03 million, a P/E ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.47.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Mission Produce in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

