Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $154,000 Stake in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Taboola.com were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Taboola.com by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taboola.com news, Director Lynda M. Clarizio sold 29,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $106,877.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,930.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TBLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.56.

Taboola.com Stock Up 1.6 %

TBLA opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $932.70 million, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Taboola.com’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

