Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $166,000 Stock Holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 192,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

TARS stock opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $40.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 180.00% and a negative return on equity of 63.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TARS shares. William Blair raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.17.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

