Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $168,000 Position in Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nayax were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Nayax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,170,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax in the first quarter worth $2,620,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nayax during the second quarter worth $1,673,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Nayax by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 37,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Nayax by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NYAX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Nayax from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Nayax from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Nayax stock opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.75. Nayax Ltd. has a one year low of $18.46 and a one year high of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $814.61 million, a PE ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nayax



Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

