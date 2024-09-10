Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Columbia Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,452,000 after purchasing an additional 56,155 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Columbia Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ CLBK opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.57 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $20.46.
Columbia Financial Profile
Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
