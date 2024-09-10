Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Makes New $151,000 Investment in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,965,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,961,000 after purchasing an additional 34,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 38.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,127,000 after buying an additional 378,477 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,420,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,278,000. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,580,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JANX opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average of $43.72. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 3.57.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.77 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 709.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JANX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.13.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

