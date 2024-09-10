Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,803 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC now owns 1,910,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,378,000 after buying an additional 1,210,006 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter valued at about $31,007,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth about $43,281,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Forward Air by 14.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,017,000 after acquiring an additional 424,924 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth about $5,895,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FWRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Forward Air from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The company has a market cap of $848.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.55. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $79.51.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported ($23.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($23.11). Forward Air had a negative return on equity of 79.11% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $643.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Profile

(Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.