Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,207,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,320,000 after acquiring an additional 214,089 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,547,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,470,000 after buying an additional 23,299 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,328,000 after buying an additional 43,670 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 104.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,453,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,158,000 after buying an additional 1,255,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,286,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,003,000 after buying an additional 150,217 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

SI-BONE Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.17 and a quick ratio of 8.12.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.95 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 27.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Laura Francis sold 9,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $137,943.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,822,054.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laura Francis sold 9,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $137,943.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,822,054.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $42,752.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,023 shares of company stock worth $347,749. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Profile

(Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

