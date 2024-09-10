Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) by 63.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Viad were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 455.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 34,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,262 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Viad by 227.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,210 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Viad by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 110,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 22,205 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viad by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,345,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

VVI stock opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. Viad Corp has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $40.27. The company has a market cap of $664.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.93.

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $378.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.72 million. Viad had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 2.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viad Corp will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

VVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Viad in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Viad in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

About Viad

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

