Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Docebo were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 3.7% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

DCBO has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Docebo in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Docebo from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Docebo from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Docebo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of DCBO opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average is $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Docebo Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $56.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 185.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Docebo had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $53.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.30 million. Research analysts expect that Docebo Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

