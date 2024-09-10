Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,089 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AOSL. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Overbrook Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AOSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The company has a market capitalization of $950.51 million, a PE ratio of -96.50 and a beta of 2.42.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 10,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,066.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,066.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $128,528.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Further Reading

