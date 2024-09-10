Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes Position in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Insurance Group alerts:

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hamilton Insurance Group ( NYSE:HG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.29. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $587.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.37 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hamilton Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hamilton Insurance Group

About Hamilton Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.