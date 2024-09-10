ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNET opened at $0.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.51. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.26.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.42 million during the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 18.42%.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

