13,080 Shares in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 266,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after buying an additional 116,488 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 205,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,283,000 after acquiring an additional 114,630 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2,197.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 108,243 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $6,543,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 184,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 82,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $78.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.55. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a fifty-two week low of $63.72 and a fifty-two week high of $84.46.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $919.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. On average, analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

