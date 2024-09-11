1,737 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Purchased by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,811,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 473.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,269,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,979 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,224.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,080,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 269.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 495,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,699,000 after purchasing an additional 361,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 421.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 327,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,632,000 after purchasing an additional 264,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $154.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.34 and a 1 year high of $171.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TTWO

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.