202,270 Shares in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 202,270 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBVA. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 233,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 84,063 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 332,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 150,191 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $928,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 497,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 313,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,355,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,342,000 after purchasing an additional 290,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBVA. Citigroup raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

