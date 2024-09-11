2,584 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Acquired by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.5 %

ABBV stock opened at $199.35 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.85 and a 1-year high of $199.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.64.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

