268,717 Shares in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 268,717 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRY. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Berry by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Berry by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,014 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Berry by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Berry by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Berry by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,207,323 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 121,769 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $406.24 million, a P/E ratio of 528.00 and a beta of 1.73. Berry Co. has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Berry had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Berry’s payout ratio is 4,800.00%.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Berry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

In related news, CEO Fernando Araujo sold 33,950 shares of Berry stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $211,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,939.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

