3,240 Shares in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Acquired by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,240 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,665,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,642,000 after acquiring an additional 457,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Logitech International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,159,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,478,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,130,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Logitech International by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,837,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,162,000 after acquiring an additional 306,948 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,279,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,759,000 after purchasing an additional 798,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

LOGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Logitech International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

LOGI opened at $85.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.03. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $65.31 and a fifty-two week high of $102.59.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 15.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

