5,000 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Bought by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cameco by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,911,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $689,306,000 after purchasing an additional 200,871 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cameco by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,711,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,967,000 after purchasing an additional 288,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Cameco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,708,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,524,000 after purchasing an additional 215,741 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cameco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,514,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,210,000 after purchasing an additional 202,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Cameco by 0.6% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,092,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,971,000 after buying an additional 18,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CCJ opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.69 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.00 million. Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CCJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CCJ

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.