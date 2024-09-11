5,208 Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.71.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

