57,181 Shares in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Acquired by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 57,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DVA. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,504,000. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,076,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,626,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 548,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,476,000 after acquiring an additional 213,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 268,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,139,000 after acquiring an additional 160,630 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Price Performance

NYSE:DVA opened at $153.61 on Wednesday. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $156.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 32,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.93, for a total transaction of $5,017,203.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 905,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,219,407.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,148,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,137,038.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 32,176 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.93, for a total value of $5,017,203.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,219,407.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,601 shares of company stock valued at $17,525,449 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

