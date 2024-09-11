7,402 Shares in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Purchased by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.20.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of FBIN opened at $79.92 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $84.92. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.48.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.36%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.