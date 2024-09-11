74,910 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 74,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,528,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,397,000 after buying an additional 295,436 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25,397.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 392,141 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $855,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 56,084 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $252,378.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,466 shares in the company, valued at $839,097. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Saqib Baig sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,628.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 56,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $252,378.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,961 shares of company stock worth $630,025. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Peloton Interactive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $3.80 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.57.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

