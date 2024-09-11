843 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Bought by Global X Japan Co. Ltd.

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $242.82 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $243.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.46 and a 200 day moving average of $200.20. The firm has a market cap of $113.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.14.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

