950 Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Purchased by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $112,081,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $903,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $8,498,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $374.91 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.44 and a twelve month high of $401.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $373.39 and its 200 day moving average is $343.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total value of $1,140,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Casey’s General Stores news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $5,056,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,655,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total value of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,890.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CASY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.