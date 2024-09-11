A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Julie A. Barr Purchases 34 Shares

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Julie A. Barr acquired 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,486 ($19.43) per share, with a total value of £505.24 ($660.70).
A.G. BARR Trading Down 0.3 %
A.G. BARR stock opened at GBX 655 ($8.57) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 632.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 593.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.09. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 472.50 ($6.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 686 ($8.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £726.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,926.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.96) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Thursday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 601.75 ($7.87).
About A.G. BARR
A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Soft drinks, Cocktail solutions, and Other. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, brewed drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, mixers, syrups, various fruit purees, boost drinks, energy stimulation drinks, sport drinks, iced coffee, oat drinks, spring and sparkling water, fruit juices, and other non-alcoholic beverages.
