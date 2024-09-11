A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Julie A. Barr Purchases 34 Shares

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Julie A. Barr acquired 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,486 ($19.43) per share, with a total value of £505.24 ($660.70).

A.G. BARR Trading Down 0.3 %

A.G. BARR stock opened at GBX 655 ($8.57) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 632.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 593.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.09. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 472.50 ($6.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 686 ($8.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £726.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,926.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38.

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.96) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Thursday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 601.75 ($7.87).

About A.G. BARR

(Get Free Report)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Soft drinks, Cocktail solutions, and Other. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, brewed drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, mixers, syrups, various fruit purees, boost drinks, energy stimulation drinks, sport drinks, iced coffee, oat drinks, spring and sparkling water, fruit juices, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.