Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp Purchases 23,053 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 23,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $696,661.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,036,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,289,310.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 20,014 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $624,636.94.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 23,126 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.24 per share, with a total value of $722,456.24.

On Monday, August 26th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 10,400 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $330,096.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 19,879 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $627,182.45.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 25,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.17 per share, for a total transaction of $779,250.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 25,205 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.10 per share, with a total value of $783,875.50.

On Friday, August 16th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 266,976 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,142,768.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 274,583 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $8,251,219.15.

On Monday, August 12th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 53,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.92 per share, with a total value of $1,479,760.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 75,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,111,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.14. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $51.92. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Appian had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 532.05%. The company had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on APPN. KeyCorp lowered shares of Appian from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair lowered Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Appian in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Appian during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Appian during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Appian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

