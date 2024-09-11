ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) PT Raised to $55.00

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ABM Industries from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

NYSE ABM opened at $49.93 on Monday. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $38.48 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day moving average is $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.14.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $103,529.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 11,736 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $646,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,195,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $103,529.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,248. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 37.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in ABM Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 250.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

