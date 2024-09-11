abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.74

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.74 ($0.69) and traded as high as GBX 57.50 ($0.75). abrdn Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 57.30 ($0.75), with a volume of 1,407,392 shares traded.

abrdn Property Income Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 54.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 52.74. The company has a market cap of £217.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,865.00 and a beta of 0.33.

abrdn Property Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. abrdn Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20,000.00%.

abrdn Property Income Trust Company Profile

The objective of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties in the industrial, office, retail and other' sectors, where other' includes leisure, data centres, student housing, hotels (and apart-hotels) and healthcare.

