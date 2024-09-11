Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 197,089 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 622.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 228,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,089 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 95.8% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.48. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.01%.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.