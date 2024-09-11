Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 20,753 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $53,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 5.2 %

Broadcom stock opened at $148.21 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.51 and a 12 month high of $185.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.32.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $156.60 to $204.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

