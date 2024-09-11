Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 372.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,484 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $9,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ AXON opened at $359.35 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.12 and a 12 month high of $378.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $334.23 and a 200-day moving average of $312.76. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.15.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 900 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $318,177.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,445.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $318,177.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,445.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 25,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.84, for a total value of $9,287,830.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 228,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,103,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,643 shares of company stock worth $113,637,859. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

