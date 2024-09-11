Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,407 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Liquidity Services worth $10,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,821,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,875,000 after buying an additional 52,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 777,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,470,000 after acquiring an additional 63,571 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 419,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,470 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Liquidity Services

In related news, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $272,150.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,326.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Daunt sold 41,454 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $901,624.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,986. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $272,150.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,326.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,345 shares of company stock worth $3,242,618. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Liquidity Services Price Performance

LQDT stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $683.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.37. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $22.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.51.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $93.61 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Liquidity Services Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

