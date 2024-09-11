Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 234,738 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 71.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234,738 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $10,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 709.3% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE APO opened at $106.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.39. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $126.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APO

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.